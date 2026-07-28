Veteran actor Shagufta Ali has praised Sunita Ahuja for handling rumours surrounding Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's alleged relationship with dignity, saying she never created a scene despite widespread speculation.

Speaking during an interview with Siddharth Kannan on YouTube, Shagufta reflected on working with Govinda and Karisma in several successful films and recalled that Sunita rarely visited film sets.

"Sunita never came on set. She came on an outdoor shoot once, with their children. She used to go out very rarely. She spoke to everyone with utmost love, affection and respect," Shagufta said.

She added that Sunita always behaved gracefully and never reacted publicly to the rumours linking Govinda with his frequent co-star.

"She never created a scene on the set. She showed grace by not saying anything. If she was aware about it and still didn't react publicly, it means she is very understanding. I appreciate that. She could have created a scene but she did not."

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor formed one of Bollywood's most successful on-screen pairs during the 1990s, starring together in blockbuster films including Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

While the pair were often linked romantically, neither actor ever confirmed reports of an off-screen relationship, maintaining that they shared only a professional bond.

Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987, and the couple have two children, Tina and Yashvardan.

Shagufta's remarks have once again revived discussion around the long-standing rumours, while highlighting Sunita Ahuja's restrained and dignified approach amid years of media speculation.