Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has sparked fresh dating speculation after being spotted with content creator Vini Takyar during an outing in London.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show the pair leaving a London casino together, prompting fans to speculate about their relationship. However, neither Aryan nor Vini has publicly addressed the rumours.

Social media users identified the mystery woman as Vini Takyar, a digital content creator. The two were seen dressed in coordinated all-black outfits, with Aryan opting for a casual black T-shirt and trousers.

Social media fuels speculation





The dating rumours intensified after Vini shared photos from her London trip on Instagram with the caption, "London, ily."

Fans also noticed that Aryan and Vini follow each other on Instagram, further fuelling online speculation about their relationship.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinnie (@vinnievvt)

Despite the growing buzz, there has been no official confirmation from either party.

Past relationship rumours





This is not the first time Aryan Khan has found himself at the centre of dating rumours.

He was previously linked to Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi after she appeared in campaigns for his luxury streetwear label D'YAVOL X. Larissa was also seen attending the premiere of Aryan's directorial debut series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, adding to speculation at the time.

Neither Aryan nor Larissa ever confirmed those reports.

Career behind the camera





Unlike his father, Aryan Khan has chosen a career behind the camera rather than acting.

He launched the luxury fashion label D'YAVOL X before making his directorial debut with the web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

Although he largely keeps a low public profile, Aryan's appearances and personal life continue to attract significant attention on social media.