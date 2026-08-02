A child died and 36 other people fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated food in the Umerkot area of Rojhan, rescue officials said on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, 37 people were affected in the incident. One child died while receiving treatment, while the condition of four patients remains critical.

Police said all those affected belonged to the same family.

According to the initial investigation, the family had consumed a meal before their health rapidly deteriorated. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the incident.

Police have launched an investigation and said further details will be released once laboratory reports and other evidence are examined.