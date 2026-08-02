Iran has warned that any US attack on its critical energy infrastructure would escalate the regional conflict, saying its armed forces have prepared a retaliation plan amid reports that Washington and Israel are considering strikes on civilian energy facilities.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran's wartime military command, accused the United States of pushing the region toward a broader conflict.

"The United States is moving at an accelerating pace to fan the flames of a full-scale regional war," Abdollahi said in a statement on Saturday.

Addressing neighbouring countries, he urged regional governments to reconsider cooperation with Washington, warning that states serving as a "defensive shield" for the United States could also be drawn into the conflict if hostilities expand.

Retaliation plan prepared





His remarks came after several US media outlets reported that the United States and Israel were weighing a major wave of attacks targeting Iran's civilian infrastructure, including power plants and petrochemical facilities.

According to the reports, President Donald Trump had not yet given final approval for the proposed operation, which could reportedly last up to two weeks.

Iran's state-linked Tasnim News Agency, citing an unnamed source, reported that the country's armed forces had prepared an extensive retaliation plan targeting what it described as "vital infrastructure" linked to the United States and Israel if such strikes were launched.

Strait of Hormuz warning





Earlier this week, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel wanted to strike Iran's energy sector but claimed Washington had not approved such action because of concerns that Iran could retaliate against neighbouring countries and trigger a global oil crisis.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned that Tehran could further tighten restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz if the United States maintained what he described as a maritime blockade.

He said continued US pressure could also affect other strategic waterways, warning that any disruption would have consequences for global energy markets and the wider world economy.

Diplomatic window remains





Separately, President Trump said earlier that the United States and Israel had agreed to suspend planned military strikes against Iran, provided a comprehensive agreement to reduce tensions could be reached quickly.

He said US forces remained prepared for military action but that any operation had been delayed to allow space for diplomacy.