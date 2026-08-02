At least eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to Gaza's Civil Defence, as fighting continued despite a newly announced US-backed roadmap aimed at advancing a ceasefire and Hamas disarmament.

Civil Defence officials said a man and a woman were killed in an Israeli helicopter strike on an apartment south of Deir el-Balah. Separate attacks killed three people in Khan Younis and another in Gaza City's Old City, with additional fatalities reported elsewhere in the territory.

The latest strikes came two days after US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace unveiled a 15-point roadmap intended to implement last year's Gaza ceasefire agreement and advance a plan for Hamas's disarmament alongside an Israeli military withdrawal.

Disarmament plan faces obstacles





The proposal has yet to be implemented, with key differences remaining between the parties.

Hamas has said it is prepared to place its weapons into storage only after Israel halts military operations and withdraws its forces in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

An Israeli official told Reuters that Israel would not withdraw from its current positions unless Hamas underwent what it described as "genuine disarmament."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly commented on the proposal. However, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticised the initiative, saying Israel should continue military operations against Hamas leaders.

Talks continue





Former senior Fatah official Mohammed Dahlan said Jared Kushner, a senior adviser involved in the US initiative, had told him efforts were continuing to secure an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

According to Dahlan, discussions with Washington remain ongoing, but the success of the proposed agreement depends on Israel ending its military operations.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on Saturday reportedly destroyed a medical supply warehouse in central Gaza, leaving a large crater, as military operations continued despite renewed diplomatic efforts.