Meghan Markle was reportedly left disappointed by the public reaction to her recent Emmy nomination, with an unnamed source claiming the Duchess of Sussex viewed the recognition as validation despite her television series being cancelled.

According to the report, Meghan believed the nomination demonstrated that the show had resonated with industry professionals, even though it received mixed reviews from audiences and was not renewed.

The source claimed she was "crushed" by the show's cancellation and felt its performance had been judged unfairly.

The report also said Meghan believed the series' ratings "were nowhere near as bad as some people made out."

Criticism follows nomination





The Emmy nomination has sparked debate on social media, where some users questioned how a cancelled show received recognition.

According to the report, some critics argued the show's audience reception did not justify the nomination, while others speculated that Meghan's public profile may have influenced the outcome.

The unnamed source said the awards campaign had become particularly contentious, with some industry figures expressing frustration over the nomination.

The report also claimed there was "a lot of bitterness" surrounding the recognition.

Neither Meghan Markle nor her representatives have publicly responded to the claims.