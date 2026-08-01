'Ainak Wala Jinn', Pakistan’s first fully artificial intelligence (AI)-produced commercial feature film, is being hailed as a landmark for the country's film industry.

However, the project has also become the center of a copyright controversy after the creator of the original TV series accused the filmmakers of using his work without permission.

The release of 'Ainak Wala Jinn' marks a significant moment for Pakistani cinema, bringing together the country's iconic fantasy storytelling tradition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology.

Described as more than just a film, the project is being presented as a creative experiment that showcases the potential of AI in feature filmmaking. It is also being promoted as an important step toward placing Pakistan on the global map of films produced using artificial intelligence.

The animated film, released in cinemas on July 24, is being described as Pakistan's first fully AI-produced commercial feature film. It is also listed on IMDb as Asia's first AI-generated feature-length film.

Original creator strongly objects to film

Despite the technological milestone, the film has received strong criticism from Hafeez Tahir, the veteran television producer, director and writer who created the original 'Ainak Wala Jinn' series.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Tahir accused the makers of the AI film of using his creation without his permission.

Calling the project "daylight robbery," he said 'Ainak Wala Jinn' was entirely his original idea, concept and creation.

Tahir said he was the concept writer who created the title, developed the story, directed the television serial and produced what he described as a high-quality production for Pakistan Television (PTV).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hafeez Tahir (@iamhafeeztahir)

According to him, the original series aired on PTV from 1993 to 1996 and became one of Pakistan's most beloved fantasy shows.

He added that the drama continues to generate millions of views on PTV's YouTube channel, saying the broadcaster has earned substantial revenue from the serial over the years.

Making movie without permission

Tahir alleged that Farhan Khan, the director and writer of the new AI-generated film, never approached him for permission before producing the movie.

He also claimed that PTV did not involve him in the production despite the original series being based on his creative work.

According to Tahir, the filmmakers entrusted the project to someone inexperienced in AI filmmaking, resulting in what he described as a poor adaptation of his iconic creation.

Criticism over AI-generated characters and music

The veteran producer also criticized the film's use of artificial intelligence in recreating the show's famous characters.

He said the appearance of Nastoor Jin had been drastically altered, claiming the character now resembles "a daku," while Hamoon Jadoogar's face and voice had also been changed. Tahir further alleged that AI-generated voices and music had diminished the charm of the original series.

"They have taken a great and beautiful idea and destroyed it," he said while expressing disappointment over the adaptation.

Legal action under consideration

Concluding his video statement, Hafeez Tahir questioned whether he should remain silent or pursue legal action against those behind the film.

His remarks have added a new dimension to the debate surrounding artificial intelligence, intellectual property rights and creative ownership in Pakistan's rapidly evolving entertainment industry.

The controversy comes as Ainak Wala Jinn continues its theatrical run after its nationwide release on July 24, drawing attention both for its technological innovation and the legal and ethical questions surrounding its production.