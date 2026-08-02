Motorola appears poised to re-enter the premium smartwatch market after years away, with newly leaked images revealing what is believed to be the upcoming Moto Watch Ultra.

The renders, first published by The Mac Observer, suggest the company is preparing its first flagship smartwatch since discontinuing its original Moto 360 lineup nearly a decade ago.

A return to premium wearables

Motorola first entered the smartwatch mark

et with the Moto 360 in 2014, one of the earliest Android Wear devices. Although widely praised for its circular design, the watch became known for its distinctive "flat tire" display—a black strip at the bottom of the screen that housed display components.

The company followed up with the second-generation Moto 360 and the Moto 360 Sport in 2015 before exiting the category in 2017.

In 2019, Motorola licensed the Moto 360 brand to third-party manufacturer eBuyNow, which released a redesigned Wear OS smartwatch. Software support for that model ended in 2025.

What the leak shows





According to the leaked marketing images, the upcoming smartwatch carries the Moto Watch Ultra branding and features Motorola's logo on both the front and rear.

Visible features include:

IP68 dust and water resistance

5 ATM (50-metre) water resistance

LTE connectivity

Built-in GPS

Optical heart-rate and health sensors

A fully round display without the original Moto 360's "flat tire" cutout

A leather strap with red contrast stitching

Targeting the flagship segment





The combination of LTE connectivity, GPS and robust water resistance suggests Motorola is positioning the Moto Watch Ultra as a premium Android smartwatch rather than a budget wearable.

However, key details—including the processor, battery capacity, operating system, pricing and launch date—remain unknown.

Motorola has not officially confirmed the smartwatch or commented on the leaked images. If the leak proves accurate, the Moto Watch Ultra would mark the company's first major return to the premium smartwatch market in nearly a decade.