Meta has shut down the accounts of TikToker Scott Margerison and launched an investigation after he allegedly used the company's smart glasses to secretly film members of the public during a road trip across Scotland.

Margerison, 42, who posted under the online name E. Dobbin, recorded interactions with strangers, shop workers and ferry staff while travelling through Dunoon, Glencoe, Skye and the Outer Hebrides in late June and early July.

Meta said it is actively investigating his use of its smart glasses following complaints over the recordings.

Police reviewing complaints





Police Scotland confirmed it has received complaints and is reviewing the footage to determine whether any criminal offences may have been committed.

Some of the videos reportedly include inappropriate comments about teenagers, a confrontation with a Sikh shopkeeper regarding the "Kalergi plan" conspiracy theory, and footage of Margerison pursuing a young couple through a supermarket following a dispute.

The Sikh shopkeeper, who has lived on the Isle of Skye for two decades, told BBC Scotland she felt "100% intimidated" during the encounter and said she was left in tears after discovering the video had been published online.

Ferry tours suspended





Margerison also recorded footage from the bridge of CalMac's MV Loch Seaforth ferry after reportedly being warned not to film inside the restricted area.

Following the incident, ferry operator CalMac suspended its popular bridge tour programme. Margerison was also involved in a dispute with a CalMac employee over a booking issue.

Privacy concerns over smart glasses





The case has renewed debate over privacy and wearable technology.

While filming in public places is generally legal in the UK, experts note that recording may become unlawful if it amounts to harassment or causes alarm or distress.

Meta's smart glasses feature a non-removable recording indicator light designed to alert others when recording is taking place. However, the company recently released a mandatory software update after users discovered methods to disable the indicator.

Margerison had previously used the glasses to secretly record attendees at Comic Con events, prompting UK convention organiser Monopoly Events to ban Meta smart glasses from its events.