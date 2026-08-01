Ariana Grande's newly released music video for Petal has sparked renewed discussion on social media, with fans expressing mixed reactions to the singer's appearance.

In one scene, Grande appears at an audition wearing a vintage-inspired outfit featuring black leggings, an off-the-shoulder top, a matching neck scarf and retro accessories, including pearl earrings, sunglasses and a leather jacket draped over her shoulder.

The video also features a dance sequence in a waiting room, where Grande performs alongside a group of aspiring actresses dressed in similarly retro-themed costumes.

Following the video's release, some social media users expressed concern about Grande's appearance, while others criticised the public discussion surrounding her body and urged fans to respect her privacy.

Several users wrote that they were worried about her well-being, while others argued that speculation about a person's health based solely on their appearance is inappropriate and can contribute to body shaming.

Fans defend the singer





Many supporters came to Grande's defence, calling on people to stop commenting on her body and instead focus on her music and artistic work.

Some argued that discussing a celebrity's weight in public is harmful regardless of whether the comments are framed as concern, while others praised the concept and execution of the Petal music video.

Grande has addressed body comments before





Grande has previously spoken about public scrutiny of her appearance.

During an interview in 2024, she said constant commentary about people's bodies can be uncomfortable and harmful, adding that remarks about a person's weight are often "uncomfortable" and "horrible."

The singer has repeatedly encouraged people to be more mindful when discussing others' physical appearance.