Veteran actor Bushra Ansari has come under criticism on social media after defending actor Fahad Sheikh in the controversy surrounding senior actor Mohammed Ahmed.

The issue began after Mohammed Ahmed revealed in a podcast that he had been disrespected by a younger actor during a drama shoot. Although he did not initially name the individual, Fahad Sheikh later became the focus of the controversy after a behind-the-scenes video surfaced online showing him using a handheld fan near Ahmed's bald head.

The incident prompted widespread debate within Pakistan's entertainment industry, with several actors expressing support for Mohammed Ahmed, while Fahad Sheikh denied bullying allegations and issued an apology.

Bushra Ansari calls for forgiveness





Sharing her views on the controversy, Bushra Ansari said that drama sets often have a friendly atmosphere where artists joke and enjoy each other's company.

She suggested that Mohammed Ahmed may not have objected to the incident at the time but later felt that it had crossed a line.

Ansari said Fahad Sheikh had apologised and should be forgiven, arguing that there was no justification for calls to ban him from the industry.

She added that junior actors had always treated her with respect and said that mistakes can happen, but sincere apologies should be accepted rather than jeopardising someone's career.

Social media reacts





Bushra Ansari's remarks sparked criticism online, with many users accusing her of taking the matter lightly because she was not personally involved.

Some commenters compared her stance to her previous criticism of a mimicry artist who had imitated her, alleging inconsistency in her position.

Others argued that workplace disrespect should not be dismissed as harmless humour and said the controversy highlighted the need for greater respect toward senior artists.

The incident continues to generate debate across television, digital platforms and social media, with differing opinions over whether Fahad Sheikh's apology should bring the matter to a close.