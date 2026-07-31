Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill has praised Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan while applauding Pakistan's television industry for its storytelling and portrayal of romance.

Speaking in a recent interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Gill said Pakistani dramas depict love with remarkable authenticity, proving that powerful romance can be conveyed without relying on physical intimacy.

"You see their romance and wonder it is so natural," she said.

Gill added that Pakistani dramas have "no competition" and singled out Meri Zindagi Hai Tu and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum as two of her favourite serials.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faridoon Shahryar (@ifaridoon)

Alongside Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, she also praised Fahad Mustafa, saying she enjoys watching his performances.

Fans welcome her remarks

Gill's comments were widely welcomed by fans on both sides of the border, with many appreciating her recognition of Pakistan's television industry and its growing international appeal.

Pakistani dramas have attracted an expanding global audience in recent years, earning praise across South Asia for their emotionally driven storytelling, relatable characters and socially relevant themes.