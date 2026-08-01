Security forces killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, while a Pakistan Army officer was martyred in the ensuing exchange of fire, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

The military said five terrorists were killed during the operation. It described them as members of "Fitna Al-Khawarij," a term the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and alleged they were backed by India.

During the exchange of fire, Major Hafiz Ihsan Elahi, 34, a resident of Mianwali, was martyred while leading his troops from the front, the ISPR said.

The military said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, alleging they had been involved in attacks against security forces, law enforcement personnel and civilians.

According to the ISPR, a sanitisation operation is underway to clear the area of any remaining terrorists.

The military added that counterterrorism operations under the Azm-e-Istehkam campaign would continue across the country to eliminate terrorist networks.