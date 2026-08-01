Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has ruled out retirement, saying he has no intention of slowing down despite receiving repeated offers of lifetime achievement awards.

Shah made the remarks during a rare public appearance at the 50-day theatrical celebration of Main Vaapas Aaunga, where he was joined by Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Manish Chaudhari, Mukesh Chhabra, Irshad Kamil and Shibasish Sarkar.

Introducing Shah to the audience, Ali said, "The greatest pleasure today is that Naseer is here," drawing loud applause from those in attendance.

Speaking candidly, Shah revealed that he has consistently declined lifetime achievement awards since turning 70.

"Ever since I crossed 70, I've been receiving offers to accept a lifetime achievement award. I've turned down all of them because getting a lifetime achievement award means, 'Here's your award, now go.' So, I've no intention of taking it," he said.

The acclaimed actor stressed that he has no plans to retire.

"That is why I don't accept these awards because I don't think my job is done," he added.

Proud of the film's success





Shah also expressed gratitude for being part of Main Vaapas Aaunga, saying he felt fortunate to work on the film and was delighted by its theatrical success.

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this film. I am extremely proud of it. Thank you all for the support," he said.