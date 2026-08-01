A district and sessions court in Islamabad has accepted a defamation suit filed by Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed, awarding the minister Rs2.5 million in damages.

Additional Sessions Judge Hakim Khan ruled in favour of Ahsan Iqbal, directing Murad Saeed to pay Rs2.5 million as compensation for defaming the minister.

According to the verdict, Murad Saeed failed to prove allegations that Ahsan Iqbal was involved in corruption worth Rs70 billion. The court held that the allegations of corruption, misuse of authority and receiving illegal commissions amounted to defamation.

The court noted that Ahsan Iqbal had originally sought Rs10 billion in damages but ruled that the amount claimed was excessive in light of the evidence presented. It instead awarded Rs2.5 million in compensation.

The judgment stated that Murad Saeed's statements adversely affected Ahsan Iqbal's reputation, honour and dignity and created a negative public perception of the federal minister.

The court further observed that the allegations constituted a direct attack on Ahsan Iqbal's integrity, character and reputation.

According to the decision, Murad Saeed neither appeared before the court nor submitted evidence to substantiate the allegations.

The case stems from statements made by Murad Saeed in 2019, when he accused Ahsan Iqbal of corruption in connection with the Multan-Sukkur Motorway project.