Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind on Saturday to discuss the country's overall and political situation.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar also attended the meeting.

According to official sources, the participants held detailed discussions on the country's overall situation, with particular focus on political developments and national affairs.

The meeting also reviewed various issues relating to the country's political landscape, though no further details were disclosed.

The brief statement issued after the meeting did not specify any decisions taken or future course of action.