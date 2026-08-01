Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country's future would be determined by its people, praising Iranians for their resilience during the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

In a statement posted on X, Pezeshkian described the Iranian people as "heroes" for enduring what he called months of war, pressure and persistent hostilities.

The president traced the beginning of the conflict to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, 2024, during Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony.

"Despite wars, pressure and relentless hostilities, the future of Iran will be shaped by the people of Iran," he said.

Government preparing for worst-case scenarios

Separately, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said the government was preparing for all possible scenarios as the conflict continues.

According to the semi-official Fars News Agency, Aref said authorities were planning supplies for the next two years, although he did not specify the types of supplies being stockpiled.

He added that maintaining public stability and social cohesion remained the government's top priority and said planning was underway "even for the worst conditions."