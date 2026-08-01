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Ministries directed to regularise eligible contract employees within 30 daysNawaz says democracy is the best system, urges civility in politicsPezeshkian says Iran's future will be shaped by its peoplePM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif discuss political, national situationAhsan Iqbal wins Rs2.5m defamation case against Murad SaeedFamed climber Nirmal, 9 others die in Broad Peak avalancheField Marshal says Pakistan, China armies are true partners for regional peaceIranian commander warns regional states against backing USFive terrorists killed, army major martyred in North Waziristan operationNearly 40% of LinkedIn long-form posts are AI-generated, study finds

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Nawaz says democracy is the best system, urges civility in politics | SAMAA TV