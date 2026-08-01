Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that democracy remains the best system of government and that the right to rule belongs solely to the people.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra in Lahore, where the country's overall political situation came under discussion.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also attended the meeting.

The participants discussed the country's political landscape, the situation in Kashmir, the upcoming Kashmir elections and recent political exchanges with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif stressed the importance of maintaining decency in politics and avoiding bitterness.

He said political differences should remain based on ideology rather than personal animosity.

"Democracy is the best system of government, and only the people have the right to rule," the former prime minister said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed the meeting on Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to promote peace in the Middle East, saying the country had consistently addressed the concerns of its allies.

He also reiterated that dialogue remains the preferred way to resolve disputes and said security operations against militants were continuing successfully.

The prime minister had arrived in Lahore a day earlier for consultations with the party leadership.