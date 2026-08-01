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Ahsan Iqbal wins Rs2.5m defamation case against Murad SaeedFamed climber Nirmal, 9 others die in Broad Peak avalancheField Marshal says Pakistan, China armies are true partners for regional peaceIranian commander warns regional states against backing USFive terrorists killed, army major martyred in North Waziristan operationNearly 40% of LinkedIn long-form posts are AI-generated, study findsTotal solar eclipse on Aug 12: Where to watch and safety tipsMeta investigates TikToker after secret smart glasses filming in ScotlandAriana Grande's 'Petal' video sparks renewed debate over her appearanceBushra Ansari criticised for backing Fahad Sheikh after apology

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Field Marshal says Pakistan, China armies are true partners for regional peace | SAMAA TV