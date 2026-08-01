Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said the armed forces of Pakistan and China are true partners in promoting regional peace, stability and safeguarding common strategic interests.

He made the remarks while addressing a ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi marking the 99th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The event reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to their longstanding defence partnership and was attended by senior military and diplomatic officials from Pakistan and China.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while Chinese Defence Attaché Major General Wang Zhong, officials of the Chinese Embassy and senior officers of Pakistan's three armed services were also present.

Welcoming the guests, Field Marshal Asim Munir congratulated the PLA on its 99th founding anniversary and paid tribute to its contributions to China's national defence, development, and global peace and security.

"The friendship between Pakistan and China is unique, time-tested and has remained strong despite all kinds of regional and global challenges," he said.

He added that the Pakistan Armed Forces and the People's Liberation Army are united by mutual trust and unwavering cooperation, describing them as "true partners" in preserving peace, stability and common strategic interests in the region.

Chinese envoy reaffirms support

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their sacrifices and role in the fight against terrorism.

He also thanked Field Marshal Asim Munir for hosting the commemorative event and reiterated China's continued support for Pakistan.

The ambassador reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.