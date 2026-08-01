The federal government has approved a one-time regularisation of eligible employees recruited on contract under the Prime Minister's Medical Policy, paving the way for their permanent appointment.

According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Establishment Division, all federal ministries, attached departments and subordinate offices have been directed to implement the decision and submit compliance reports within 30 days.

Under the approved policy, only contract employees serving against sanctioned posts and meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria will qualify for regularisation.

The Establishment Division said the decision has been taken in accordance with Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law and equal protection of the law for all citizens.

The memorandum instructs ministries and divisions to immediately initiate the regularisation process in line with the approved policy and ensure its timely implementation.

The government said the one-time measure aims to grant permanent employment status to eligible contract employees appointed under the Prime Minister's Medical Policy while ensuring compliance with constitutional principles of equal treatment.