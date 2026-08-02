Apple is reportedly planning significant upgrades for its 2028 iPhone, with early rumours pointing to a refined all-screen design, under-display Face ID, a more powerful processor and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

The device is expected to build on the company's 20th anniversary iPhone, anticipated in 2027, which is widely rumoured to introduce a four-edge curved display for a near borderless appearance.

According to reports, the 2028 model will retain the anniversary design while addressing early limitations, including display distortion and brightness inconsistencies around the curved edges.

More immersive display





Apple is expected to replace the magnesium-silver alloy used in the 2027 model's display with more transparent indium zinc oxide (IZO) cathodes.

The change is expected to reduce image distortion, improve brightness uniformity, minimise heat generation around the display edges and allow even thinner bezels.

The company is also said to be considering tandem OLED technology, which stacks two light-emitting layers to improve brightness, energy efficiency and panel lifespan. Apple already uses tandem OLED technology in its latest iPad Pro models.

Toward a true all-screen iPhone





The report suggests Apple remains committed to eliminating visible screen cutouts.

While industry analyst Ross Young believes under-display Face ID may not be ready for the 2027 anniversary model, the 2028 iPhone is considered a stronger candidate to move Face ID—and potentially the front-facing camera—beneath the display.

If the technology is not fully mature, Apple could instead introduce a smaller hole-punch design than the current Dynamic Island.

Next-generation processor

The premium 2028 models are also expected to debut Apple's A22 Pro chip, reportedly manufactured using TSMC's 1.4-nanometre (A14) process.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new process could deliver up to 15% higher performance than 2nm chips or achieve similar performance while reducing power consumption by as much as 30%.

TSMC is expected to remain Apple's primary chip supplier, although reports suggest Intel could also manufacture a portion of future chips.

200MP telephoto camera





Apple is also reportedly testing a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, marking one of the biggest camera upgrades in iPhone history.

According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station and a Morgan Stanley research note, the high-resolution sensor could arrive as early as 2028.

The larger sensor would allow users to capture more detailed images, crop photos more aggressively without significant quality loss and produce higher-resolution zoom images.

Still years away





The 2028 iPhone remains more than two years from launch, meaning Apple's plans could change before the device enters production.

However, current reports suggest the model will represent the next stage of Apple's long-term iPhone redesign strategy, refining the innovations expected to debut with the 20th anniversary iPhone in 2027.