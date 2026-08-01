Pakistani comedian and television host Tabish Hashmi has announced his departure from national television, bringing an end to his nearly five-year stint as the host of Geo Entertainment's popular comedy talk show Hasna Mana Hai.

Sharing the news on social media, Hashmi thanked viewers and everyone who contributed to the show's success during his time on air.

"It was a pleasure being on National TV for almost 5 years. I've said my thank yous in person to everyone who contributed. To the audience of Hasna Mana Hai, I will never forget the love that you have shown. Thank you!!"

The announcement prompted an outpouring of appreciation from fans, many of whom credited Hashmi's quick wit, spontaneous humour and engaging interviews for making Hasna Mana Hai one of Pakistan's most popular comedy talk shows.

Hashmi became the face of the programme with his energetic hosting style, turning celebrity interviews and everyday conversations into entertaining segments that resonated with audiences across the country.

Before entering mainstream television, Hashmi built his reputation through stand-up comedy and digital content. His online show To Be Honest earned a strong following and paved the way for his transition to television, reflecting the growing influence of digital creators in Pakistan's entertainment industry.

Earlier this year, Hashmi also made his film acting debut, marking another milestone in his entertainment career.

While he has not announced his next project, his departure from Hasna Mana Hai has sparked speculation among fans about what lies ahead for the comedian and television personality.