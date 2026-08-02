After the close of polling, IPP Punjab General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui and IPP Lahore President Malik Zaman alleged that polling agents were removed from polling stations in Shahdara immediately after voting ended.

The IPP leadership has claimed that Forms 24 and 27 were not provided and alleged that an attempt was being made to take away the won seat of LA-41 by force.

It is pertinent to note that polling time has ended for the seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees in two Lahore constituencies during the second phase of the Azad Kashmir elections.