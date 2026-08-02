Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi expressed on Sunday satisfaction after reviewing public services at the Nadra Centre in Shimla Pahari, Lahore, during an unannounced visit.

The interior minister found the centre operating under an improved system. Long queues and lengthy waiting times had ended, while citizens received faster and more organised services.

Mohsin Naqvi met members of the public who had arrived to obtain identity cards and other documents. He also spoke with staff members and asked about the services being provided.

The citizens expressed satisfaction with the facilities. Naqvi said he had visited the Shimla Pahari Nadra Centre before and was pleased with the public feedback during his latest visit.

He said public confidence and satisfaction were the true measure of any institution's success.

The interior minister directed staff to guide applicants properly about the documents required before submitting their applications.

He also said the system for access to Family Registration Certificate (FRC) track records would be streamlined.