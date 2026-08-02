The alleged mastermind of the Khazina Banda checkpost attack was killed during a joint operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces in Hangu.

According to the CTD, the security forces and the CTD conducted a joint operation in Hangu district following the movement of militants in the Chapri Naryab area.

The operation resulted in the killing of the alleged mastermind of the Khazina Banda checkpost attack, the CTD stated.

On July 29, the militants attacked the Khazina Banda police check post in Hangu, in which a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and 10 police personnel were killed, while 28 others were injured.