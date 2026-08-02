A Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member of the National Assembly, Salahuddin Junejo, was injured in firing in Khawra constituency of Muzaffarabad.

According to the PPP spokesperson, workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) opened fire at Salahuddin Junejo. A bullet hit the arm of the National Assembly member.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that a PPP worker was killed in firing in LA-31. He questioned the Election Commission’s inability to provide security to the acting president.

Kaira said that a government formed through a disputed election could not ensure peace. He also criticised the reasons presented by the Election Commission for postponing the election in LA-27, saying they were unacceptable.