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PSMA seeks immediate approval for surplus sugar exportsPM Shehbaz orders review of federal ministries’ performancePM calls for forming private equity fund to steer economy towards prosperityEnglish FA to withdraw support for FIFA's Infantino re-electionMir Raza Ali murder: Police form high-level investigation teamIran rules out US talks, says Hormuz Strait won't return to pre-war statusUS military 'locked and loaded' despite Iran talks: HegsethTrump announces fresh US-Iran talksSwat suicide blast death toll rises to 17; two more policemen martyredRonaldo’s wedding date revealed

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PM Shehbaz orders review of federal ministries’ performance | SAMAA TV