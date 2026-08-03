Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided on Monday to conduct a comprehensive review of the performance of federal ministries and divisions.

The Prime Minister’s Office has issued letters and forms to all federal ministries, seeking detailed reports on their duties, targets and overall performance.

The ministries will have to submit reports containing details of achieved targets, steps taken for improving public services and measures related to governance reforms.

The Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Economic Affairs are among the ministries required to provide their performance reports.

Claims without documentary proof won't be accepted

The Prime Minister’s Office has stated that claims made without documentary proof or other verifiable evidence will not be accepted.

The office has also made it clear that incomplete reports will not be considered.