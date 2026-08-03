The death toll from the suicide bombing at the main gate of Kabal Police Station in Swat has climbed to 17 after two more injured policemen succumbed to their wounds.

Authorities have registered an FIR against unidentified terrorists, while Pakistan's top leadership has vowed to continue the fight against terrorism.

Two policemen injured in the suicide blast, Sepoy Mukarram Khan and Sepoy Hussain Khan, died during treatment at the hospital, police confirmed.

With their martyrdom, the number of martyred police personnel has increased to seven, while the overall death toll from the attack has reached 17, including civilians.

Police also said that 13 injured officers remain under treatment at the hospital.

The funeral prayers of the martyred police personnel were offered with full official honours at the Police Training School in Mingora.

Meanwhile, the 10 civilians who lost their lives in the suicide attack were laid to rest in their respective native areas.

CTD registers FIR

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered a first information report (FIR) at the CTD Police Station against unidentified terrorists over the suicide attack.

According to CTD officials, the FIR includes charges of murder, attempted murder, and anti-terrorism offences. Investigators said that six to eight kilograms of explosives were used in the suicide blast that targeted the main gate of Kabal Police Station.

Senior police officials visit injured personnel

Malakand Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Fida Hassan Shah, accompanied by Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar Khan, visited the injured police personnel admitted to Saidu Sharif Hospital.

The senior officers inquired about the health of the injured officials and assured them of every possible support.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Shah said the sacrifices of the police force would always be remembered, paying tribute to the bravery of the personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the suicide blast in Kabal and the loss of precious lives.

He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of those martyred, prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased, and asked Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved families.

The prime minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and directed the relevant authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical treatment.

Reaffirming the government's commitment against militancy, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan's struggle would continue until the complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.

President Zardari orders thorough investigation

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the suicide attack in the Kabal area of Swat and expressed profound sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, expressed sympathy with the bereaved families, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. The president also directed the concerned institutions to provide the best medical facilities to those receiving treatment.

President Zardari stressed that terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious attempts to undermine peace, national unity, and the writ of the state.

He further said that the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and other law enforcement agencies are a source of pride for the entire nation, and called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident to ensure that all those responsible for the act of terrorism are brought to justice.