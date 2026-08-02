Pakistan made four changes to their playing XI and handed international debuts to fast bowler Ubaid Shah and batter Awais Zafar in the 2nd Test match against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday.

West Indies reached 20 without loss after five overs, with openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Brandon King providing a steady start. Chanderpaul was unbeaten on 20-ball 11, while King had also scored 10 from eight deliveries.

Mohammad Ali opened the bowling for Pakistan and completed three overs for 10 runs without taking a wicket. Ubaid Shah bowled the second over and conceded six runs in his first spell.

King struck the first boundary of the innings when he drove Ubaid Shah down the ground with a well-timed shot. The young pacer began with a 131kph delivery and kept the ball around the off stump during his opening over.

Mohammad Ali kept pressure on the West Indies batters with disciplined bowling, while Chanderpaul and King rotated the strike carefully during the early overs.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam included Ubaid Shah and Awais Zafar in the side, while Abdullah Shafique and Sajid Khan also returned to the playing XI. Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad and Shan Masood were left out.

Babar said Mohammad Abbas was omitted because of the match conditions, despite being Pakistan’s leading bowler in the previous game.

Pakistan Playing XI

Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Awais Zafar, Ali Usman, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Ubaid Shah.

West Indies Playing XI

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.