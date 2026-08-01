Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral after posting a brief two-word response to an AI-generated ranking that named him the most famous athlete in history.

The ranking, shared on Instagram, placed the Portuguese football icon ahead of Argentine legends Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

According to the AI-generated post, football remains the world's most popular sport, with Ronaldo emerging as its most recognisable figure in the digital era. It also cited his massive global online presence, noting that he has around 678 million Instagram followers, making him one of the world's most followed athletes.

Ronaldo responded to the post with a simple comment: "Easy."

The remark quickly spread across social media platforms, with screenshots circulating widely on X and Threads, reigniting the long-running debate over football's greatest player.

Fans divided over Ronaldo's response





Many supporters praised Ronaldo's confidence, saying it reflected the self-belief that has defined his career.

"Super confidence makes him unique and inspires youngsters," one user wrote.

Another commented, "The confidence is exactly why people love him and why people hate him."

A third user added, "He doesn't care about what people say anymore, and I like him that way."

However, others criticised the comment, describing it as overly confident, while some argued it simply reflected Ronaldo's self-belief.

The AI-generated ranking has once again fuelled comparisons between Ronaldo, Messi and other sporting legends, with fans continuing to debate who deserves the title of the greatest athlete of all time.