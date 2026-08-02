Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani stepped up the diplomatic efforts to support peace in the region by holding telephone talks with the foreign ministers of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

According to the Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions focused on the regional situation and efforts to ease tensions.

Qatar asks US, Iran to ensure full implementation of MoU

The prime minister has urged all parties to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis. He called on Washington and Tehran to ensure the full implementation of the memorandum of understanding.

The Qatar's PM has stressed the need to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.