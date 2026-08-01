Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK212 from Dubai to Islamabad was hit by an extraordinary delay after a group of passengers created disorder on board, forcing authorities to ground the aircraft.

The incident resulted in multiple arrests and further disrupted the flight schedule.

According to available information, PIA flight PK212 from Dubai to Islamabad experienced an unusually long delay on Friday due to regional security conditions.

Dubai airport authorities reportedly introduced a 10-minute gap between the departures of all flights as a precautionary security measure, causing the PIA aircraft to remain on the ground for around three and a half hours, despite being ready for departure.

The flight had originally been scheduled to arrive in Islamabad at 8:40pm.

While the aircraft remained on the ground, passengers were served food onboard. However, after the meal service, the situation reportedly deteriorated as some passengers began creating disorder inside the aircraft.

Disorder escalates inside aircraft

According to the report, several passengers allegedly attempted to force their way into the cockpit.

The cabin crew intervened and prevented the attempt, but the situation escalated further when one angry passenger allegedly broke a window of the aircraft.

The incident created panic onboard and prevented the flight from departing.

Following the disturbance, the flight captain contacted local authorities for assistance. Dubai security officials boarded the aircraft after opening its doors and detained the passengers accused of creating the disturbance.

According to the report, seven passengers were arrested following the incident.

Aircraft grounded after window damage

The damage to the aircraft, including the broken window, meant the plane could not continue its scheduled journey.

The aircraft was subsequently grounded, while the remaining passengers and the crew were shifted to a hotel. The prolonged delay and onboard disturbance also caused the flight crew to exceed their legally permitted duty hours.

In accordance with aviation regulations, the crew members were transferred to a hotel before a replacement crew could be arranged.

Flight expected to depart later

According to the available information, the aircraft is expected to be dispatched from Dubai to Islamabad or Karachi later in the evening after the necessary arrangements and inspections are completed.

Despite repeated attempts to obtain clarification, PIA had not issued an official update on the incident at the time of reporting.