Snapchat has announced that it will no longer reward fully AI-generated videos on its Spotlight platform, becoming the latest technology company to curb the spread of low-quality artificial intelligence content.

The company said its recommendation systems will now prioritise videos created by real people, making fully AI-generated content ineligible for Spotlight recommendations.

In a blog post published on Friday, Snapchat said it wants Spotlight to remain a destination for authentic creativity and original storytelling.

"Spotlight should remain a place where people can discover authentic creativity from real people," the company said, adding that it believes there is lasting value in rewarding original perspectives and personal experiences.

AI tools still allowed





Despite the policy change, Snapchat clarified that it is not banning artificial intelligence from the platform.

Creators will continue to be able to use Snapchat's AI-powered creative tools to edit, enhance or supplement their content, provided the final videos are not entirely AI-generated.

The update builds on changes introduced in April, when Snapchat said users would begin seeing less AI-generated content in their feeds as part of efforts to improve content quality.

Industry-wide shift





Snapchat's move reflects a broader trend across the technology industry as platforms respond to growing criticism of so-called "AI slop"—low-quality, mass-produced AI-generated content.

Several major platforms have recently introduced measures to reduce the visibility of such material.

LinkedIn has rolled out a reporting option allowing users to flag posts that appear to be AI-generated, while Substack has introduced tools to help readers identify AI-written newsletters.

Earlier this month, Meta withdrew an Instagram feature that allowed users to generate AI-edited images from public photos following criticism over privacy concerns.

YouTube has also tightened its monetisation policies, preventing repetitive, generic and inauthentic AI-generated content from earning advertising revenue, particularly for videos covering sensitive topics such as health and finance.

Additional safety measures





Separately, Snapchat recently introduced new safety controls for younger users.

Under the updated policy, users aged 13 to 15 can only share Spotlight posts with people they mutually follow, a measure designed to reduce the risk of harassment and doxxing.

The latest changes underscore Snapchat's effort to balance the use of AI-powered creative tools while promoting original human-created content across its platform.