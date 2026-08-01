Pakistan has welcomed the positive progress towards the implementation of the Gaza peace agreement, describing the latest developments as an encouraging step towards lasting peace.

The Foreign Office also commended the mediation efforts of the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan welcomes the positive progress towards the implementation of the Gaza peace agreement, adding that the advancements made under the Peace Board are a welcome development.

According to the spokesperson, the recent progress reflects meaningful momentum in efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Gaza.

Mediation efforts praised

The spokesperson praised the mediation efforts of the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, calling their diplomatic engagement commendable.

Pakistan expressed hope that these continued efforts would lead to the full implementation of all commitments and promises outlined in the Gaza peace plan.

The Foreign Office emphasized that the ongoing peace process should help the Palestinian people achieve their right to self-determination.

The spokesperson reiterated that Palestinians must be granted this right in accordance with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions.

Support for sovereign Palestinian state

Pakistan reaffirmed its long-standing position in support of a two-state solution, stressing that the political process should culminate in the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders.

The Foreign Office further stated that Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) should serve as the capital of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine.

Also Read: Pakistan welcomes Gaza peace progress, vows support for Palestine state

The spokesperson underscored the importance of completing the political process through peaceful dialogue and international cooperation.

Pakistan maintained that implementing the Gaza peace agreement and advancing the political process would contribute to a durable and just resolution of the Palestinian issue.

PM calls development important step toward peace

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the development as an important step toward lasting peace. He urged the international community to ensure that all commitments under the agreement are fully implemented.

Prime Minister Sharif welcomed the progress made in the disarmament process under the Gaza Peace Plan, calling it a significant milestone in efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

The prime minister expressed hope that all commitments outlined in the Gaza Peace Plan would now move forward with practical implementation, paving the way for sustainable peace.

Saudi Arabia backs Gaza peace agreement

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the agreement on the elimination of weapons in Gaza and voiced strong support for the broader peace initiative.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry praised the leadership of US President Donald Trump in facilitating the agreement and stressed the importance of fully implementing the comprehensive Gaza Peace Plan.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and stressed that uninterrupted humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach the people of the territory.