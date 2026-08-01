A cancer researcher has advised people to avoid routinely spraying perfume directly onto their neck, warning that repeated exposure to certain fragrance chemicals may pose long-term health concerns.

Anna Canadas, a PhD researcher in the Department of Pathology at the University of Cambridge, shared the advice in a video that has gained widespread attention on social media.

According to Canadas, perfumes can contain hundreds or even thousands of chemical compounds, many of which are listed under the general term "fragrance" rather than being individually disclosed.

Concerns over hormone-disrupting chemicals





Citing research published in Frontiers in Toxicology, Canadas said some ingredients commonly found in cosmetics and perfumes—including phthalates, formaldehyde and volatile organic compounds (VOCs)—have been identified as endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

These substances may interfere with the body's natural hormones or mimic their activity, potentially affecting the endocrine system.

However, experts stress that there is no conclusive evidence that applying perfume to the neck directly causes cancer. Instead, the concern relates to repeated, long-term exposure to certain chemicals that may contribute to health risks over time.

Researchers say the aim is not to discourage people from using perfume but to encourage awareness about unnecessary chemical exposure.

"Our goal is not to scare people away from using perfume, but to raise awareness that small amounts of chemicals applied to the skin on a daily basis for decades can accumulate in the body and cause health problems," the researchers said.

Why the neck is considered sensitive





Medical experts note that the skin on the neck is thinner and more sensitive than many other parts of the body, allowing ingredients to be absorbed more easily.

Applying perfume immediately after a hot shower may further increase absorption because the skin's pores are more open.

Tips for safer perfume use





Dermatologists recommend a few simple precautions to reduce potential exposure to fragrance chemicals:

Spray perfume on clothing instead of directly onto the neck.

If applying to the skin, use less sensitive areas such as the wrists.

Choose perfumes made with natural or organic ingredients where possible.

Avoid applying perfume immediately after bathing when the skin is warm and pores are more open.

Experts emphasize that occasional perfume use is not considered a proven cancer risk, but reducing unnecessary chemical exposure can be a sensible precaution as more research continues into the long-term effects of fragrance ingredients.