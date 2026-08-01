Google is expected to unveil a surprise new device at its Made by Google event on August 12, with multiple leaks pointing to the debut of the long-rumoured Pixel Tag item tracker.

The tracker could be announced alongside the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 5.

According to reports, online retail listings have begun appearing for the Pixel Tag, revealing the model number GA12506 and a colour option called Fog Light. A leaked European listing also suggests the tracker could be priced at €30 (around $34).

Gemini AI hints at unreleased device





In an unusual development, Google's Gemini AI assistant reportedly referenced the unreleased Pixel Tag when asked about the device.

According to the report, Gemini said the tracker would be set up using Android's Find Hub app, formerly known as Find My Device, and paired with compatible phones using Fast Pair.

The chatbot also claimed the Pixel Tag would feature a built-in speaker to help users locate misplaced items such as keys, wallets and bags.

Ultra-Wideband tracking expected





One of the most notable claims is that the Pixel Tag will support Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, enabling precision tracking.

Unlike standard Bluetooth trackers, UWB uses Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to calculate the precise distance and direction of a tagged object, allowing users to locate items with much greater accuracy.

If confirmed, the feature would put Google's tracker in direct competition with Apple's AirTag and Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag.

Powered by Google's Find Hub network





The Pixel Tag is also expected to work with Google's Find Hub network, which relies on more than one billion Android devices worldwide.

When another Android device passes near a lost Pixel Tag, it can anonymously detect its Bluetooth signal and securely send the location to Google's servers, allowing owners to track missing belongings without revealing the identities of nearby users.

Google has not officially confirmed the Pixel Tag, and details about the device are expected to become clearer during the company's hardware launch event on August 12.