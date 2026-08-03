—°C
LIVE
SAMAA TV
اردو
SAMAA TV
Headlines
PM Shehbaz orders review of federal ministries’ performancePM calls for forming private equity fund to steer economy towards prosperityEnglish FA to withdraw support for FIFA's Infantino re-electionMir Raza Ali murder: Police form high-level investigation teamIran rules out US talks, says Hormuz Strait won't return to pre-war statusUS military 'locked and loaded' despite Iran talks: HegsethTrump announces fresh US-Iran talksSwat suicide blast death toll rises to 17; two more policemen martyredRonaldo’s wedding date revealedUS claims 35 commercial ships diverted during Iran naval blockade

Suggestion

SAMAA TV

Loading...

Copyright © 2026 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.

PM calls for forming private equity fund to steer economy towards prosperity | SAMAA TV