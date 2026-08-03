Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Monday for the formation of the private equity fund for steering the country's economy towards prosperity.

PM Shehbaz chaired a meeting for the promotion of the private investment. PM Shehbaz has directed the presentation of the proposal for the formation of the private equity fund.

The premier has stressed the need for presenting the collective roadmap for the promotion of the public equity market and private equity fund.

PM Shehbaz said that the funds should be available for investment, underlining the importance of fostering foreign investment.

The premier said that there is a dire need to boost the private investment for the steering country towards prosperity. PM Shehbaz said that the private equity fund can play an effective role in strengthening the country's economy.

PM Shehbaz said, "The volume of investment by the banking sector was still limited. Promoting the alternative investment sources is the need of the hour. The country's economy will be built on strong and sustainable foundations."