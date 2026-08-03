The investigation into the murder of young Karachi businessman Mir Raza Ali has gathered pace after fresh CCTV footage emerged and Karachi police constituted a high-level investigation team to expedite the case.

As investigators examine new evidence, Mir Raza's family continues to demand justice, insisting that he was murdered and rejecting any suggestion that he died by suicide.

Investigators have obtained another CCTV recording linked to the case, providing new insight into Mir Raza Ali's movements before the incident.

According to investigative sources, the footage shows Mir Raza leaving his residence. As soon as he entered his vehicle, he can be seen checking his mobile phone. Sources further revealed that Mir Raza was carrying a pistol on his waist while sitting inside the car.

Authorities are now examining the footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

High-level investigation team formed

In a significant development, the Karachi additional IG has constituted a high-level investigation team to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and subsequent recovery of Mir Raza Ali's body.

Police said the team has been directed to ensure the immediate arrest of those involved in the case.

The investigation team has also been authorized to seek assistance from any police officer within the Karachi Range to strengthen the probe.

Officials said the team will submit a daily progress report to the Additional IG Karachi Range.

The investigation team is headed by SIUCIA SSP Samiullah Soomro. Other members include SSP East Zubair Nazir Sheikh and SP Investigation Muhammad Usman Sadozoi.

Soon after its formation, the team visited Mir Raza Ali's residence, met his family members, and gathered information relevant to the investigation.

According to police sources, the investigators later visited Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 1, where they inspected the crime scene and continued examining the case from multiple angles.

Family says no answers yet

Speaking to Samaa TV, Mir Raza Ali's parents expressed frustration over the pace of the investigation. His mother said seven days had passed since the incident, but investigators had yet to collect any concrete evidence.

His father said CCTV footage showed two individuals overpowering Mir Raza and urged investigators to identify the armed men seen in the video.

Mir Raza's father firmly rejected any suggestion that his son had taken his own life. He questioned why Mir Raza's mobile phone had been deactivated and urged investigating agencies to determine the reason.

According to him, his son may have received a serious threat before the incident. He also suggested that someone trusted by Mir Raza may have contacted him shortly before he left home.

The grieving father further claimed that an attempt had been made to erase his son's identity.

He also maintained that Mir Raza was shot from behind rather than from the front, calling on investigators to identify the two people seen restraining his son in CCTV footage.

Appealing for swift action, he urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan to order an immediate and transparent investigation into the case.

Governor says Mir Raza was murdered

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi also rejected claims that Mir Raza Ali died by suicide. He said a person could not shoot himself four times, insisting that Mir Raza had been murdered.

Hashmi added that no society could accept the kidnapping or killing of a young person and called for justice in the case.

Police chief calls for evidence-based investigation

Karachi police chief Azad Khan said the investigation committee would determine the facts based on evidence rather than emotions.

He confirmed that a high-level investigation team had been formed and that officers were working to collect solid evidence.

According to Khan, every effort is being made to take the investigation to its logical conclusion as soon as possible.