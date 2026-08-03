Iran has ruled out any direct negotiations with the United States over the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that discussions on a temporary shipping route are taking place exclusively with Oman.

Speaking at a news conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said the strategic waterway would "never return to its pre-war state" and accused Washington of fueling instability across the region.

He also welcomed efforts by regional countries to reduce tensions in the Middle East, saying initiatives aimed at de-escalation were positive developments but argued that the US military presence has been the main source of instability in the region.

Baqaei also claimed that Iran's strength had proven to be the only force capable of deterring its enemies.

No talks with US, says Tehran

The Iranian spokesperson made it clear that Iran is not currently engaged in any negotiations with the United States. He said no American delegation is coming to Iran, nor is any Iranian delegation preparing to travel abroad for talks with Washington.

According to Baqaei, all members of Iran's negotiating team are currently inside the country.

He also accused the United States of waging a war against the entire region and said Washington bears responsibility for the ongoing developments in the Middle East.

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Baqaei added that Iran would not respond to rude or insulting statements made by its enemies.

Hormuz negotiations limited to Oman

Baqaei said the United States is not participating in the negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

According to him, discussions are taking place only between Iran and Oman to establish a temporary safe shipping route through the strategic waterway. He explained that the proposed route would be a separate maritime corridor, with dedicated entry and exit points for vessels.

However, he stressed that an agreement with Oman alone would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the strategic passage will never return to the conditions that existed before the war.

He further said that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain unchanged as long as what he described as the US blockade continues.

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Baqaei also rejected suggestions that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed because of disagreements with Oman, saying that was not the reason for the current situation.

Iran says Yemen conflict separate issue

Responding to questions about Yemen, Baqaei said it was incorrect to link every regional issue to Iran.

He maintained that the Yemen issue is not connected to the war against Iran and reiterated Tehran's longstanding position that the conflict should be resolved through negotiations.

The spokesperson confirmed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently held separate telephone conversations with Field Marshal Asim Munir and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

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He did not provide further details about the discussions but said regional countries are actively working to reduce tensions.

Baqaei also noted that China is seeking assistance in efforts to reduce tensions with the United States, reflecting broader diplomatic efforts to ease the crisis.