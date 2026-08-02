Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged US President Donald Trump to de-escalate tensions with Iran and refrain from launching massive new strikes during a phone call on Saturday, Axios reported, citing two US officials and another source familiar with the conversation.

According to the report, the Saudi leadership also sought greater clarity on Washington's military plans.

A source familiar with the call said the crown prince encouraged Trump to pursue de-escalation instead of expanding military action against Iran.





Neither the White House nor the Saudi Embassy in Washington commented on the report.

Regional diplomatic push

Axios reported that several regional countries, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye and Pakistan, are urging both the United States and Iran to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.

The report said Qatari mediators held separate discussions on Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Omani officials in an effort to secure an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the talks made progress, although it remains uncertain whether the diplomatic efforts will be enough to prevent further escalation.