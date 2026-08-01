Flood concerns have intensified in Pakistan after India released water from the Salal Dam for the 11th consecutive time, prompting authorities to issue alerts as monsoon rains continue to affect river flows across the country.

Pakistan has warned of an increased flood risk after India released water from the Salal Dam for the 11th consecutive time, raising concerns over what officials described as India's "water aggression."

According to the report, around 90,000 cusecs of water are expected to enter Pakistan from India. Authorities have issued an alert, warning that the increased inflow could worsen flood conditions in vulnerable areas.

Despite the latest water release, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab said water flow in most of the country's rivers remains within normal limits.

Normal water flow has been recorded at key locations along the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Kabul rivers. However, medium flood conditions continue at Sukkur Barrage on the Indus River, while low flood conditions persist at Kalabagh, Chashma and Guddu barrages.

In Punjab, the PDMA spokesperson said river flows in the Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej remain normal. Water flow in the Dera Ghazi Khan hill torrents has also been reported as normal.

Flood conditions continue at selected locations

Authorities said low flood conditions also continue at Head Balloki on the Ravi River.

According to the PDMA, Wazirabad's Nullah Palkhu is experiencing moderate flooding, while Narowal's Basantar Nullah and Nullah Baeen remain in low flood.

The water discharge at Kalabagh was recorded at around 320,000 cusecs, while Chashma was carrying approximately 274,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, water flow at Chachran Sharif and Benazir Pul has declined to 218,978 cusecs.

Water levels rise in Tarbela and Mangla dams

Water storage has increased at Pakistan's two major reservoirs.

The water level at Tarbela Dam has reached 1,549 feet, leaving the reservoir 89% full, matching last year's level. At Mangla Dam, the water level has exceeded 1,196 feet, with the reservoir now 57% full, according to official data.

The PDMA has warned that the fourth spell of monsoon rains is expected to continue until August 5.

Director General Saif Anwar Jappa said expected rainfall in the upper catchment areas could significantly increase water flows in the eastern rivers and adjoining seasonal streams.

Urban flooding and landslide risks remain

Authorities have warned of possible urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan due to continued heavy rainfall.

The PDMA has also cautioned that Murree and other mountainous regions remain vulnerable to landslides during the ongoing monsoon spell.

DG Saif Anwar Jappa urged residents living along riverbanks and in riverbeds to move immediately to safer locations if necessary.

Rawal Dam spillways closed

In Islamabad, the spillways of Rawal Dam were closed after remaining open for approximately five and a half hours.

According to the district administration, the spillways had been opened earlier in the day under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and were closed after the water level reached 1,747 feet.

Rescue services, police and district administration officials remained deployed throughout the operation. Authorities also confirmed that one person was arrested for bathing in the drain after the spillways were opened.