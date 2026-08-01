Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of the National Assembly Malik Iqbal Channar has passed away at the age of 76 after a prolonged illness.

His death has been widely mourned, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paying tribute to his decades of political and public service.

Malik Iqbal Channar was also the father of Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, the PML-N Member of the National Assembly from Bahawalpur and Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Treatment for ruptured cerebral artery

According to hospital sources, Malik Iqbal Channar had been receiving treatment at Bahawal Victoria Hospital for several days after suffering a ruptured cerebral artery.

During his treatment, he was shifted to a private neuro hospital, where he underwent surgery. After his condition improved, he was moved back to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

However, his health suddenly deteriorated on Friday morning, and he passed away. The hospital administration later confirmed his death.

Funeral prayers in Bahawalpur

Following his death, his body was shifted from Bahawal Victoria Hospital to his residence. His funeral prayers are scheduled to be offered at 6pm at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur, where political leaders, supporters, relatives and members of the public are expected to attend.

Malik Iqbal Channar was elected as the MNA from NA-168 Bahawalpur in the 2024 general elections.

Over the course of his political career, he also served as provincial minister for prisons, provincial minister for special education, and provincial minister for cooperatives, earning recognition for his contributions to public service in Punjab.

PM Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Malik Iqbal Channar, describing him as a committed public representative whose passing is a significant loss.

Paying tribute to his political, social and public services, the prime minister said the people had lost a sincere public leader.

Shehbaz said Channar was a sincere and ideological worker of the PML-Nawaz and a loyal companion of party leader Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister added that he had the opportunity to know Malik Iqbal Channar personally and work alongside him on several occasions while serving together in the Punjab cabinet.

The prime minister extended his heartfelt condolences to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, the bereaved family and relatives.