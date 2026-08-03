The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally begun preparations for local government elections in Islamabad.

The process of delimitation, starting from August 1, will be completed by October 13. The ECP stated that under the constitution, it is bound to hold local government elections within 120 days after the completion of the term of local government bodies.

The recommendations on the Islamabad’s local government election rules have been sent to the Ministry of Interior and the chief commissioner. The ECP has called for the immediate publication of the local government election rules and stressed the timely preparation of election material.

The ECP spokesperson said objections to the preliminary delimitations in Punjab have been heard and completed. The final delimitations will be published on 17 August, while the election date will be decided after consultation with the government.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, delimitations in 23 districts have been completed. However, amendments to the Local Government Act by the provincial government have created legal uncertainty. The KP government has requested three weeks from the Election Commission for further amendments.

The ECP has recommended avoiding changes to boundaries and laws after the completion of the term of local government bodies.