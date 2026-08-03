The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reminded all political parties to submit their complete financial statements by August 29.

The electoral watchdog directed political parties to submit their audited accounts for the financial year 2025-26 on Form D. The parties have been instructed to provide details of their income, expenses, sources of funding, assets and liabilities.

The ECP said party heads must confirm that no funds have been received from prohibited sources.

The audit reports of political parties must be verified by a Chartered Accountant, according to the commission.

The ECP stated that Form D is available at the election commission secretariat, provincial offices and on its website.

The electoral watchdog said overwriting on Form D would not be accepted and the auditor’s valid membership certificate must be attached.

Political parties must also submit statements of all bank accounts from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026.

The financial statements must be submitted only through an authorised party office-bearer to the Secretary of the Election Commission.

The ECP clarified that financial statements sent by post, fax, courier or any other method would not be accepted.