US President Donald Trump has accused the Iranian leadership of showing double standards, claiming that Iran requests meetings and starts talks before later refusing them.

Trump said Iran claims that no talks are taking place and that it is only in contact with Oman.

The US president said the American Navy has complete control over the Strait of Hormuz and that nothing can reach Iran without US permission.

He said there would be no way forward without an agreement or complete withdrawal. Trump also said Iran would never obtain nuclear weapons.