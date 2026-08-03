Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal met the Spanish ambassador and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Spain.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation in education, agriculture, sports and human development. They also exchanged views on expanding cooperation between institutions and promoting mutual development.

A proposal for cooperation between the University of Narowal and the University of Granada was presented, while a draft memorandum of understanding between the two universities was shared.

The meeting stressed the promotion of educational exchanges and joint research programmes between Pakistan and Spain.

Ahsan Iqbal invited the Spanish ambassador to visit Kartarpur and called for greater cooperation with Spain in olive cultivation and agricultural technology.

He also emphasised increasing olive production to reduce Pakistan’s dependence on imported palm oil.

Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan needs young people with vision and determination

Separately, Iqbal has said that Pakistan needs young people like the Shaheens who remain committed to their goals and work towards finding solutions to national challenges.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Ahsan Iqbal said that the meaning of selfhood was love for the country and staying firm on one's purpose.

He said young people should not only complain about problems but should make efforts to find solutions. He added that the country needed a generation that created new ideas and brought a positive name to Pakistan.

The Planning Minister said it was being claimed that institutions had failed and the economy could not be managed, but the entire system could not be declared unsuccessful.

Ahsan Iqbal calls for reform, innovation and a stronger role for young Pakistanis in national progress

He said Pakistan’s system certainly required reforms, adding that the system had not failed but improvements were needed according to new demands.

Ahsan Iqbal said democracy could not become complete without strong local governments. He said democracy could not be strengthened through only 1,170 people.

He said the current system was bureaucratic and required changes to match modern requirements. He added that the system was working in some areas while facing difficulties in others.

The federal minister said the country was moving towards stability. He said investor confidence had increased, while the digital economy and information technology sectors had also grown.

Ahsan Iqbal said difficult but necessary decisions had been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said Pakistan’s goal was not only economic stability but national greatness.

He said the Uraan Pakistan programme was an agenda to take the economy to the global level. He added that under the programme, young people were being encouraged to move forward in the field of innovation.