The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has started considering a possible deployment of ground troops in the Middle East, while training of American paratroopers for the purpose is also continuing.

According to CENTCOM, paratroopers are receiving special training in different weapons and operational skills in preparation for a possible deployment in the Middle East, to remain fully prepared for any potential operation.

CENTCOM stated that the US Army’s Chinook helicopter is also being prepared for operational deployment in the Middle East.

The statement said the Chinook helicopter is considered suitable for transporting personnel, military equipment and supplies in all types of weather and geographical conditions, and plays an important role in the US military’s air mobility operations.