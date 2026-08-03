The West Indies were bowled out for 344 in their first innings against Pakistan in the Test match at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain on Monday.

Sajid Khan led Pakistan’s bowling attack with four wickets as the West Indies lost their final wicket at 344 after 105.4 overs. Justin Greaves scored 73 runs and Roston Chase made 70 runs to provide strong resistance for the visitors.

Pakistan’s bowlers kept pressure on the West Indies throughout the innings. Mohammad Ali and Ali Usman took two wickets each, while Ubaid Shah also claimed two wickets.

Greaves and Chase built a valuable partnership after the West Indies were reduced to 173 for five. The pair added important runs before Ali Usman dismissed Greaves at 269. Chase followed after reaching 70, with Ubaid Shah removing him at 304.

Earlier, Brandon King made 46 runs before being dismissed by Ali Usman, who claimed his first Test wicket. Shai Hope scored 29, while Amir Jangoo contributed 26 runs.

Sajid Khan completed his four-wicket haul by dismissing Jayden Seales for eight runs. Kemar Roach was the other late wicket to fall, leaving Jomel Warrican unbeaten on five.

West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and chose to bat first on Sunday. The match is part of the Pakistan tour of West Indies and the ICC World Test Championship at Queen’s Park Oval.

At the close of the first day, the West Indies were 239 for five, with Greaves unbeaten on 64 and Chase on 36. The innings ended during the second day’s play, with West Indies reaching 344 all out.