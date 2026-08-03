Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that the federal government’s “countdown has begun”.

The former foreign minister made the remarks after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) strengthened its position in the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections. He said he would return the seats from Mirpur and Muzaffarabad which, according to him, were taken away from the people.

“I will return you the seats taken from you in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad,” Bhutto-Zardari said.

He said the next phase in Poonch would take place on August 10 and announced that he would visit Poonch and address a public gathering in Bagh.

Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP did not lose courage, adding that the party would not step back or leave the field.

In a video message, the PPP chairman claimed that the elections were not 'free and fair'. He alleged that the polls were marked by irregularities, violence and killings.

Despite these claims, he said, the people supported the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which secured victory on nine electoral seats.