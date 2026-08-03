The family of K2 Airways pilot Captain Rizwan Idrees, who died in the aircraft crash, has filed an online petition demanding the return of the airline’s Chief Executive Officer Raja Tariq Majeed from the UAE.

The family has submitted the petition under the title “Justice for K2 Airways Crew”, requesting the Bureau of Safety Investigation team to bring Raja Tariq Majeed back to Pakistan for further investigation.

The K2 Airways aircraft crashed into the sea near Ormara on July 7 while returning from Sharjah to Karachi. Five crew members were on board the aircraft.

No person has so far been found during the rescue and recovery operation. Some parts of the aircraft wreckage have been recovered, but the black box and engine remain missing.

The Bureau of Aircraft Safety Investigation team has arrived in Karachi again under the leadership of team director Ahsan Nauman.

According to sources, the investigation team visited K2 Airways offices at Karachi Airport and also inspected Northern Tech, the company providing engineering services to the airline.

The team also examined the aircraft wreckage and reviewed flight records. Sources said the investigation has not progressed due to the missing black box.